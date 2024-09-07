J-K Assembly elections: Security increased in region, police cameras deployed at all polling stations in Doda

The District Election Officer highlighted that 27 static and 27 flying squad teams are working round the clock to ensure security.

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): In an unprecedented move aimed at ensuring free and fair polling in the ongoing assembly elections, authorities in Doda district are leveraging advanced technology across all three assembly constituencies.

For the first time, CCTV cameras are being installed at all 534 polling stations, with live monitoring from the Deputy Commissioner's office. This extensive surveillance setup also includes the installation of CCTV cameras at special Nakas to monitor road activities.

Harvinder Singh, District Election Officer Doda, said, "One of the main focus of this upcoming Assembly election is surveillance. We have 27 static surveillance teams; they will work on 3 shifts at the borders and 9 nakas for 24 hours, that too with CCTV cameras. We have 27 flying squad teams as well, who are working and put surprise nakas and raids different places based on the actionable inputs and complaints. We are live telecasting the CCTVs at our 534 polling stations, we are going to monitor 534 polling stations live for 24 hours through CCTV."

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22it-was-natural-choice...perhaps-symbolic-of-fight-for-everybody's-respect%22:-omar-abdullah-on-contesting-from-two-j-k-assembly-seats

Meanwhile, the security have also been heightened in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Visuals have shown heavy deployment of force throughout the area.

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1 and results for which will be declared on October 8. This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.

Like the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, Congress and National Conference are fighting the assembly polls also in alliance. While NC will contest 51 cf 90 seats, Congress will fight 32 with two parties also agreeing to friendly contest on some seats. A few seats have been left for smaller allies.

—ANI