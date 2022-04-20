J-K's Budgam woman launches 'local' detergent powder brand

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): A woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district has become a shining example to others as she started Kashmir's own local detergent brand.





She is also generating employment for youths.





Speaking to ANI, Zarka said, "I completed my education in Srinagar and got married in Budgam district but I couldn't leave my dreams. I wanted to do something for myself and for society after marriage."





"I shared an idea of establishing my own business with my husband and started research for it. Soon I got the idea to set up a unit for making detergent powder and soap cakes and after a lot of research with the support of my husband. I started the "KM Sheen" brand of local detergent powder and set up the factory," she added.





An employer of a dozen workforce including two women, Zarka is believed to be the first woman who introduced Kashmir's own detergent powder in the local market filled to the brim with non-local brands.





"It was her dream project. She told me that she wanted to do something, then she decided to open a unit of detergent. The brand has become famous in Kashmir valley as people prefer to use local brands," said Husband of Zarka, Syed Tanzeel.





Before starting her own venture, Zarka had to pass through her own share of struggles in life.





From setting up the factory to getting the raw material, and learning the detergent-powder-making formula, she had to toil very hard while striking a balance between everything.





"My dream is to set up a big factory where people can get detergent powder at a low cost and also generate employment in the area for unemployed youth," Zarka said. (ANI)



