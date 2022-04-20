IWF appoint Michael Irani as interim president

New Delhi: The International Weightlifting Federation on Friday announced the appointment of Michael Irani as its interim president.

Irani is chair of the IWF Medical Committee and a former chair of the IWF Anti-Doping Commission. He has extensive experience of the fight against doping and in safeguarding athlete welfare, IWF said on its website.

"I am grateful to the IWF Executive Board for entrusting me with the presidency on an interim basis. I do not intend to stand as a candidate for the IWF President position in the future, so I will be able to focus fully on the reforms leading up to a clear and transparent IWF Congress," said Irani.

Welcoming the formation of the IWF Athletes' Commission, whose chairperson will be invited to participate in all future board meetings, Irani and the IWF EB committed to achieving to further progress in governance and constitutional reforms, and to implement the changes as soon as possible.

"I am confident we can achieve an ambitious reform program," said Irani. "And as an encouraging sign, I am pleased to note the IWF Executive Board has decided to extend our agreement with the International Testing Agency for the whole of the next Olympic cycle, until 2024. This will enable us to continue the successful cooperation by which the ITA has managed the IWF's robust anti-doping activity, in a way that is independent from us as the sport's governing body," he added.

—IANS