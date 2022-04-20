IWD: UNDP Appoints Padma Lakshmi As New Goodwill Ambassador

New York: United Nations Development Programme on Friday appointed India-born Padma Lakshmi as its newest Goodwill Ambassador to fight inequality and discrimination around the world.

Emmy-nominated television personality, award-winning author and internationally acclaimed food expert Padma Lakshmi will mobilise support for the Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on fighting inequality, discrimination and empowering the disenfranchised. "As we celebrate International Women's Day tomorrow, let's remember that women and girls face some of the worst discrimination and hardships in the world. My main mission as UNDP Goodwill Ambassador will be to shine a spotlight on the fact that inequality can affect people in rich and poor countries alike." Lakshmi said at a press conference held at UNDP headquarters in New York. She was appointed by UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner, UNDP said in statement.

"We are very grateful to welcome Padma Lakshmi to our global UNDP family and for her to join our fight against inequality around the world," Steiner said. "Padma has a strong record of speaking out for those who have been left behind and of fighting discrimination. We need more voices like hers to ensure we can meet the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals – our shared roadmap for peace and prosperity for people and the planet," he added. Lakshmi is best known for starring as a judge and host, as well as executive producer, of Bravo Television's Emmy award-winning series Top Chef. She is also a New York Times bestselling author, the co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, a Visiting Scholar at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an ambassador for the American Civil Liberties Union advocating for immigrants' rights. "Many nations have greatly reduced poverty, but inequality has proved more stubborn," Laxmi said and added "Inequality is further compounded by gender, age, ethnicity and race. It especially affects women, minorities and others who face unimaginable discrimination in the societies in which they live." The United Nations Development Programme, along with other UN agencies, has long enlisted the voluntary services and support of prominent figures as Goodwill Ambassadors and advocates to shine a spotlight on important issues affecting our planet and its people. UNI