IWAI To Ease Safe Passenger Movement During Kumbh Fair

Prayagraj: The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has been toiling over safe passenger movement facilities for the Kumbh Mela-2019 scheduled from January 15 at Sangam, Allahabad.

Official sources said here on Saturday that IWAI has set up four floating terminals, one each at, Kilaghat, Sarasvati Ghat, Naini Bridge and Sujawan Ghat in Prayagraj.

Further, two vessels namely CL Kasturba and SL Kamla will be deployed for pilgrim movement, sources said.

Fairway with navigational aids will be maintained between Prayagraj (Allahabad) and Varanasi with targeted least available depth (LAD) of 1.0 meter.

Besides, 5 temporary jetties at Chatnag, Sirsa, Sitamarhi, Vindhyachal and Chunar have also been setup for embarkment and dis-embarkment of passengers.

IWAI has the mandate to provide safe and efficient mode of transport through Inland navigation.

As a part of development of NW-1 (Allahabad to Haldia) IWAI is making substantial interventions to make navigable the Allahabad -Varanasi stretch of River Ganga. In this regard, IWAI is working on providing a sufficient draft of 1.0 m for the entire channel in river Ganga between Allahabad and Varanasi. This will ensure seamless and safe movement of vessels. UNI