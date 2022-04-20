IUML Leader Slams Adityanath Over 'Muslim Virus' Remarks

Thiruvananthapuram: Slamming Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Muslim virus" remarks, Indian Union Muslim Leagueleader P K Kunhalikutty Friday said he was talking to vacant chairs in UP and BJP got upset over the popularity of Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had tweeted that the Muslim League is a virus and the Congress was affected by it. "Muslim League is a virus. If someone is affected by this virus, he cannot survive and today main Opposition party Congress is affected by it. Think, if they win what will happen? This virus will spread in the entire nation," Adityanath tweeted.

He also brought in the 1857 movement for freedom and its hero Mangal Pandey.

"In 1857, entire country fought against Britishers with Mangal Pandey, then this Muslim League virus came and spread in such a way that the country was divided," he said. "The same threat is looming over the country again. Green flags are once again furled. Congress is suffering from Muslim league virus,remain alert," another of his tweets said.

The Chief Minister was apparently referring to the IUML, which is a long-time member of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala.

Kerala Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran also lashed out at Adityanath, saying the tweet attacking the Muslim League amounts to attack on Muslim community.

"It's a conscious attempt to create communal tension and to attack the Muslim community.

Adityanath's attempt was to humiliate the entire Muslim community through attacking the Muslim League.

The BJP leadership has the responsibility to control Adityanath who nurture the politics of divide," Ramachandran said. Kunhalikutty said the saffron party was forgetting that they have alliances with various 'green flag' parties at various places. "Yogi Adityanath is ignorant of things happening here. Actually, BJP need to evaluate themselves on the alliance they have formed in various states.

BJP is associated with many 'green flags' at many places, including the PDP in Kashmir," the IUML leader said.

He also said there was no point in criticising Rahul Gandhi over "silly matters" and the BJP won't be able to stop the "Rahul juggernaut".

"BJP will not be able to stop the Rahul juggernaut. Rahul's Nagpur rally was a big hit. In Kerala's Wayanad, Gandhi came like a storm. There was an overwhelming response on part of the public.

He is going to win with margin of over lakhs. The BJP is frightened after seeing all these. Adityanath is talking to vacant chairs in Uttar Pradesh. So they just brought up this 'green flag' thing, which is also with them," Kunhalikutty said. The central leadership of the Congress had earlier in the day reorted that it was he (Adityanath) who was a "virus" that would be "eradicated" in the elections. Reacting to Adityanaths statement, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala called the Chief Minister bhogi (hedonistic) and said the remarks were "completely intemperate".

"A virus named 'Bhogi' Adityanath has hung development inthe largest State of Uttar Pradesh. People of Uttar Pradesh did correct that virus during the by-elections to some Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. The virus will be completely eradicated in this Lok Sabha election," he said in Delhi. Adityanath had on April 4 accused Gandhi of having a "secret agenda" in Kerala "with the Muslim League, the same organisation which was at the root of the countrys division".