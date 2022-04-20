IUML, CPM spar over murder of Left worker in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the CPM engaged in a war of words on Thursday over the death of a CPM youth activist in a clash between workers of the two parties at Kanhangad in Kasargod district.

The deceased has been identified as Ouf Abdul Rahman, 30, of Pazhaya Kadappuram in Kanhangad. Also, Muslim League ward secretary Irshad, 32, was admitted to hospital with serious head injuries after the clash.

According to the police ,the clash took place at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday, when Ouf Abdul Rahman and three of his friends were travelling on two motorcycles. On seeing a group of Muslim League activists at Kolloravi in Kanhangad they tried to turn back.

However, they were stopped and attacked and Abdul Rahman was stabbed to death. The police, however, did not say how Irshad suffered injuries.



IUML state general secretary KPA Majeed told mediapersons that the incident was "unfortunate".

He said that according to the information he received from Kanhangad, it was the CPM men who attacked the Muslim League workers and party ward secretary Irshad was seriously injured.

He said that a police investigation is going on and it is expected to find the culprits behind the murder of the CPM activist.

CPM state secretary A. Vijayaraghavan told media persons that it was a calculated and planned cold-blooded murder carried out by Muslim League workers with the support and blessings of the party leadership.

He said that within a span of a few months, six CPM workers have been murdered in the state in different places, adding that the CPM has never initiated any attack.



He said that the cold blooded murder of Ouf Abdul Rahman was due to the desperation of the Muslim League after the drastic reduction in its vote share in its strongholds. He said that political vendetta and murder do not have any place in a democracy and called upon the CPM workers to restrain themselves.

The CPM leader asked the police to immediately arrest the culprits involved in the murder and bring them before the law.

—IANS