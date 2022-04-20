IUIH To Invest Rs 1000 Cr In Healthcare Infrastructure In UP

Lucknow: Indo UK Institute of Health (IUIH), one of the largest healthcare infrastructure projects in the world, has signed up a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for setting up an integrated IUIH Medicity in the state with investment to the tune of Rs 1000 crores.

Signed during UP Investors Summit 2018, this initiative will deliver to the people of the state world-class NHS standard healthcare that's available, affordable and accountable.

IUIH Medicity Programme was announced as a Joint Statement between the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom David Cameron in 2015.

The programme involves an investment of Rs 19, 200 crores into Indian healthcare aimed at benefitting over 400 million Indians by opening 11 institutes across India in partnership with the world's best healthcare system - the National Health Service (NHS), UK. Dr Ajay Rajan Gupta, Managing Director and Group CEO, IUIH, said in a statement here on Friday that the IUIH Medicity coming up in Lucknow would be developed with an investment outlay of Rs 1000 crores. "It will have a 1000 bed hospital in association with one of UK's leading NHS hospital. Up to 20 per cent patients will be given free treatment at IUIH facilities," he said.

The IUIH Medicity in UP will also have medical college, nursing college, PG academy and a training facility for allied health professionals. It will also include a separate zone for medical equipment and device manufacturing, and pharmaceutical production. Cutting edge medical research shall be carried out at the IUIH Medicities in areas as diverse as genomics & stem cells, translational research and clinical research leveraging on the patient data available.

Dr Rajdeep Singh Chhina, COO, IUIH, said, "The objective is to make every IUIH Medicity a medical tourism hub and attract the patient traffic from across the globe. NHS standard healthcare at lower price points is our winning formula to tap the medical tourism business potential. This will not just contribute to the exchequer but lead to overall development of the region too, in line with the government's Smart Cities initiative."

IUIH has tied up with some of the leading implant companies, and medical equipment and device manufacturers. Many of them would start their manufacturing operations in IUIH Medicities in accordance with Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' program bringing the healthcare cost further down for patients in India. Besides Uttar Pradesh, the other states to benefit from the IUIH programme include Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Assam. UNI