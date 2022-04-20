Its politics: Sonam on �Neerja� not finding release in Pakistan

Mumbai: Actress Sonam Kapoor is disheartened that �Neerja� is yet to release in Pakistan and feels that politics might be the reason behind it. �I think it is just politics. I believe there is no place for politics in art and sports. And unfortunately that�s the case� That is happening. I don�t understand the reason of not releasing it in Pakistan,� Sonam told reporters here last evening. According to the �Bhaag Milkha Bhaag� actress all her films have done commercially well in Pakistan but �Neerja� is yet to see the light of the day there. �It is sad that it has not released there (Pakistan officially yet. I have learnt that people have watched the film through pirated copies which is sad. I am disappointed,� she said. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi also fails to understand why the film is yet to release in the neighboring country. �It is sad but I haven�t given up. I hope it releases there (Pakistan). We have been told the process of releasing the film there is going on,� Shabana, who played Neerja�s brave mother in the film, said. The Ram Madhvani-directed biopic revolves around the hijacking of a Pan Am flight in Karachi in 1986. The film shows how flight attendant Neerja Bhanot thwarted the hijack attempt by preventing the plane from taking off and then saving the lives of 360 hostages. The film after its release on February 19 has earned Rs 52 crore at the box office in India. For both Azmi and Sonam, the biggest compliment came from Neerja�s family as they too loved the film. But Azmi is surprised with the kind of appreciation coming her way. �I cried too like most people after seeing the film. Everyone has come and told me I have made them cry so I don�t know if I should take it as a compliment or not,� she said.