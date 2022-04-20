Its official: Rihanna becomes first black woman to be face of Dior

London: Rihanna has now officially become the first black woman to endorse the luxury clothing brand Dior after she was roped in to grace their Secret Garden campaign . A spokesperson for the French luxury label asserted that the Barbadian singer film and print versions of the campaign were scheduled to run this spring, the Mirror reported. The 27-year-old singer was spotted filming at the Palace of Versailles recently, and will join the likes of Daria Strokus, Melissa Stasiuk and Xiao Wen Ju as she fronts the fourth installment of the video and print series. The campaign, entitled Secret Service, has been shot by photographer Steven Klein and will be released in both print and on film. The 'Umbrella' hitmaker joins a host of other A- list beauties in fronting the label, including actresses Jennifer Lawrence, Marion Cotillard and Natalie Portman. ANI