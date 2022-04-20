It�s official � Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli BREAK UP!

Yes, you heard that right! There were speculations about Anushka Sharma and her cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli calling it quits. And it seems that it is indeed true. Anushka and Virat have officially broken up and are not longer a couple. The duo we hear have decided to part ways and are both focusing on their respective careers at the moment. While both Anushka and Virat have not come out in the open and made an official statement as yet, sources close to the couple revealed that they have actually ended their relationship. Anushka-Virat�s hush-hush romance came to the front when the couple�s pics from a holiday in New Zealand leaked online. The duo then made it more official by attending events together and even visiting each other during work. Anushka and Virat�s romance did not lack its moments. Be it romantic getaways or then facing brickbats from angry fans there was ample drama in this love story. Anushka was blamed for Virat�s poor performance on field, but her beau stood strongly by her. The way this duo was heading everybody believed that the couple would most definitely make it to the aisle. However, things have changed. Virat Kohli recently posted a �break up� selfie and hastily deleted it too. However, stalking fans didn�t miss it and soon news of all not being well between Kohli and his girlfriend broke out. The couple however maintained staunch silence, but added fuel to the fire by unfollowing each other on Instagram. It was out for everybody to see, but nobody was commenting on it, not until now. A source close to the couple revealed that their affair has ended and added, �Yes, marriage was the point of disagreement between the couple. However, it wasn�t a sudden decision. BothAnushka and Virat have been considering it for sometime now. While Anushka is �busy working, Virat is clearly not over her. Not as yet.� �Rashma Shetty Bali, Bollywoodlife