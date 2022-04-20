iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad announced CLEAN-A-THON Winners













● Clean-a-Thon is a Hackathon to support Clean India mission

● Winners are supported by iTIC incubator to build successful prototypes

● Clean-a-Thon provide a vital platform to all the students, researchers, innovators and individuals who are working in cleantech sector









Hyderabad (The Hawk): iTIC Incubator at IIT Hyderabad organized Clean-a-Thon, a cleantech hackathon with a motive to provide innovative solutions to the most challenging problems and create a clean environment and contribute to the clean India mission. This hackathon focused on finding solutions for the most challenging problems in the area of water/air/noise pollution, elimination of single use of plastic, water body cleaning, waste disposal, upcycling, circular economy, plastic recycling, plastic alternatives, and other related areas.









Clean-a-Thon was launched virtually in March end and received very good response from students, researchers, academia, and entrepreneurs from across the nation with solutions. Out of all the applications, few made it to the final round of selection. After a round of virtual interviews, the jury selected three prominent winners for the hackathon.









The winners of Clean-a-thon are:









Gautami Chati, Winner





Khushbu Baid, Runner-up





Yalla Omkar Venkata, 2nd Runner-up









Congratulating the winners of Clean-a-thon, Prof. B. S. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, said, "From banning the use of single use plastic inside the campus to offering unique MTech programs like E-Waste Resource Engineering and Management, IIT Hyderabad has always been committed to encourage clean and green solutions".









Further Prof. S. Suryakumar, Faculty-in-Charge, Incubation, Innovation & Startup at IIT Hyderabad shared, "The winners will be supported by the iTIC incubator by grants, access to pre-incubation support, mentorship, co-working space, and network for building successful prototypes. The Deeptech startup ecosystem is witnessing an unprecedented move with a lot of startups trying to disrupt the cleantech business sector. Through clean-a-thon, we are hoping more startups are going to join this league in the future."







