ITI best performing small cap stock during the week

New Delhi: ITI was the best performing small cap stock during the week in the Nifty 250 Small Cap Index with a gain of 57.9 per cent, as per a research by Nuvama Wealth Management.

Brightcom Group was up 26.4 per cent, IOB was up 20.4 per cent, Central Bank was up 19.8 per cent, SJVN was up 17.7 per cent in the Nifty 250 Small Cap Index.

The worst performers were Bharat Dynamics down 10.7 per cent, NCC down 8.7 per cent, Cochin Shipyard down 8.5 per cent. In the Nifty 150 Midcap Index, Bank of India was the best performer during the week, up 13.7 per cent, Tata Tele Maharashtra up 13.1 per cent, Vodafone Idea up 11.4 per cent, Punjab National Bank up 10.9 per cent, Blue Dart Express up 10.9 per cent, as per a research by Nuvama Wealth Management.

The worst performers were BHEL down by 12.2 per cent, Supreme Industries down 11 per cent, Linde India down 9.5 per cent, REC down 9.3 per cent, Power Finance Corporation down by 8.4 per cent.

Bajaj Auto was the best performer in the Nifty 50 stocks with a gain of 7.8 per cent, followed by Grasim at 6.7 per cent, Bharti Airtel at 5.7 per cent, Axis Bank at 4.8 per cent and UPL at 4.6 per cent. BPCL was the worst performing Nifty 50 stock down 2.7 per cent.

—IANS