ITC to produce 1,25,000 litres of hand sanitisers

Shimla: ITC's perfume facility in Himachal Pradesh has commenced production of sanitisers to cater to the soaring demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Tuesday.

Amidst the global health crisis and the unprecedented surge in demand for hand hygiene products, ITC repurposed its perfume facility in Manpura in Solan district to help producing an additional 1,25,000 litres of Savlon hand sanitisers.

In line with the government order and in public interest, ITC has also reduced prices of sanitisers, a company's statement said.

Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd, said while addressing a larger national requirement during the coronavirus pandemic, ITC has repurposed its recently commissioned perfume manufacturing facility to manufacture hand sanitizers.

Source: IANS