ITC reports social good triple bottom line: Puri

Kolkata: ITC Ltd, a diversified conglomerate, has been reporting on the 'triple bottom line,' and its CMD, Sanjiv Puri, has stated that this is being done for the benefit of society.

At a recent presentation here, Puri argued that corporations share responsibility for global "deficit" issues like rapid climate change.

"In ITC, we have been reporting on the triple bottom line and for social good. We are carbon positive, water positive and solid waste recycling positive,"his words.—Inputs from Agencies