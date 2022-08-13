ITC launches integrated initiatives to support Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

New Delhi: ITC Limited, the multi-business conglomerate with significant presence across all three sectors of the Indian economy — agriculture, manufacturing and services, has launched a series of integrated multidimensional initiatives to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to mark 75 years of the country’s independence.

ITC has also contributed to the Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign through a corporate film, which salutes and celebrates the glorious contributions of India’s freedom fighters.

A film conceptualised by Ogilvy features children who have portrayed famous freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmi Bai, Lala Lajpat Rai, Ashfaqulla Khan, Chandra Shekhar Azad, and Subhas Chandra Bose, exhibiting the joy and pride of hoisting the national flag.

The film also reminds every Indian to bring home the beloved Tiranga and remember the countless heroes who fought for India’s Independence.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations, the company’s employees and its larger eco-system such as farmers, vendors, partners, communities, and self-help groups will be taking up large-scale programs across ITC’s offices, factories, hotels, FMCG outlets, distribution network, paperboards and paper mills, and agribusiness catchments across the country.

Apart from hoisting of the national flag across locations, ITC will be undertaking community and farmer engagements such as bullock cart rallies, tractor rallies, and organising employee activities, cultural programs, and digital campaigns. Further, several iconic buildings of the company will be illuminated with tricolor lightings. ITC’s Hotels will also offer Independence Day special menus with Tricolour servings.

ITC’s Nation First Sab Saath Badhein’ credo underlines the company’s core belief in serving national priorities through unique and innovative business models that seek to synergize the building of economic, ecological, and social capital as a unified strategy. The philosophy has helped ITC transform into a resilient enterprise of tomorrow that generates shareholder value whilst serving national priorities in a synergistic manner. It also drives the company’s strategy to invest in world-class brands, manufacturing, hospitality and R&D assets in India thereby creating and retaining larger value in the country.

ITC’s pioneering initiatives in agriculture including climate smart agricultural practices, large-scale digital adoption and livelihood creation have empowered millions of farmers.

Over the years, the company has made valuable contributions towards the nation through landmark achievements in the area of sustainability. ITC is the only enterprise in the world of comparable dimensions to be carbon-positive, water-positive, and solid waste recycling positive for over a decade. The company has created over 6 million sustainable livelihoods.

Nearly 42 per cent of the total energy consumed in ITC is from renewable sources, and the company has several green buildings to its credit. The company also undertakes large scale social initiatives across the country spanning areas such as watershed development, climate smart farming, social forestry, education, skill development, women empowerment, animal husbandry, solid waste management, sanitation, among others.

—IANS