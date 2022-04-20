ITC Hotels launch Welcomhotel Shimla

New Delhi: Brand Welcomhotel is taking a giant leap, soon touching 26 hotels. A huge addition of nine new Welcomhotel properties in the next 12 months; almost one new hotel every month makes this brand one of the fastest growing brands in the country with an extensive location spread in every region in India.

Welcomhotel has launched its first property in Himachal Pradesh, Welcomhotel Shimla. Tucked away in an unexplored village with experiential stays, lush green expanse and breathtaking views of the hills, Welcomhotel Shimla is the ideal getaway destination for those wanting to reconnect with Nature. As one leaves behind the bustling streets of Shimla city center and drives uphill, the tranquil town of Mashobra is only half an hour away and is a beautiful haven for hodophiles.

Blessed with pristine beauty, natural streams, bountiful orchards and lush green coniferous forests, Mashobra is a quaint, serene destination that attracts nature lovers, peace mongers, thrill seekers and history buffs. With a 25-hour check-in / check-out, all Welcomhotels give you that additional hour to explore more or simply bask in the warmth of your hotel.

Welcomhotel Shimla offers a great view of the green splendour with all 47 rooms and suites overlooking the picturesque Mashobra valley. The views are panoramic and unparalleled. The building is laid out to receive maximum natural light and all guest room windows are designed at very specific angles to receive incessant sunlight from dusk to dawn.

The design philosophy of the hotel is modern with minute elements of the old world charm and has all the makings of a "Green" hotel with commitment to sustainability – Ecological, Social and Economic. ITC Hotels' specialized design team was mindful that the authenticity of the land was maintained. Aligning with ITC Hotels' Responsible Luxury philosophy of conservation of resources, all grey water is treated in-house and used for horticulture. Non-carcinogenic wooden materials are used around the property and intelligent controls have been built in the elevators to maximize movement efficiency.

Speaking on the launch, Nakul Anand, Executive Director — ITC Ltd. said, "With domestic travel and wellness experiences regaining popularity, we believe it is the perfect time to launch our latest Welcomhotel outpost in 'Devbhoomi' Himachal Pradesh. With stunning 360 degree mountain views and striking architectural and interior design, we aim to attract discerning leisure and business travellers with our heightened safety measures in place and the quintessential Welcomhotel hospitality at the forefront."

–IANS