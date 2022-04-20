ITBP Women Mountaineers Scale 17,000 Feet Unnamed Peak Near Badrinath

Badrinath: Women mountaineers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) underwent an advanced Mountaineering course near Badrinath after which they scaled a 17,000 feet unnamed peak near Narayan mountain on Monday.

The 14-member women mountaineers batch of ITBP are now all set to join the mountaineering expeditions of the force. This was the first such batch of women mountaineers of the Force in the recent past who are trained in the field of advance mountaineering.

The ITBP trains their personnel in the field of Mountaineering as the force personnel remain deployed in the high altitude areas throughout their service spans in higher mountain ranges of the Himalayas.

"There are about 2,000 women personnel in the ITBP. ITBP had started the deployment of the women personnel in the high altitude border outposts since 2017. The Force has been awarded 7 Padma Shree and 12 Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in the field of Mountaineering till now," said an official.

Ms Santosh Yadav, former ITBP officer was the first woman in the world to scale the Mount Everest twice (1992 and 1993) and Vanita Thimungpi is the renowned mountaineers who submitted many peaks with the ITBP mountaineering teams.