Srinagar: (IANS) A paramilitary trooper was killed on Sunday in accidental firing in Shopian district of Kashmir region, police said.

Shyam Yadav, a trooper of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), died in an accidental firing incident inside the district police lines, a senior police officer said.

"He was moved to a hospital but doctors could not save his life," the police officer said.

— IANS