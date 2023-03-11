ITBP Rescues Seven People From Gorge In Mussoorie

Mussoorie: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday rescued seven people from a gorge, here in Mussoorie after a car reportedly fell from a bend in the road.

The car fell from a road bend ahead of Mussoorie Lake near Bhatta village in Mussoorie at around 11.50 am on Friday. The car fell into a 300-metre-deep gorge after losing control and overturning many times, said the ITBP.

The rescued persons included two women and a child, along with four males.

"An ITBP team from its academy in Mussoorie rushed to the accident site and started rescue operations with the help of the local police and villagers," said the ITBP.

All injured travellers were taken out of the gorge by the team and given first aid, said the force, adding "they were all shifted to a local hospital for treatment."

"The medical conditions of three of the rescued are critical."

With trained mountaineers in all its ranks, the ITBP is well-known for expertise in mountain rescue operations and has eight Regional Response Centres (RRCs) in the Himalayan region to carry out relief and rescue operations as and when disaster situations warrant.

Known as 'Sentinels of the Himalayas', the ITBP carries out numerous difficult mountain rescue operations every year in the Himalayas.

—ANI