Auli (Uttarakhand): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel from Mountaineering and Skiing Institute from Auli helped and rescued two Indian Army jawans. They helped them after an army truck fell at road-side near Uttarakhand's Auli on July 06. Both injured jawans were airlifted to Joshimath. They are undergoing medical treatment.
ITBP Personnel Rescue 2 Indian Army Jawans In Uttarakhand's Auli
April20/ 2022
