    ITBP Jawans Wear Bear Outfits To Deter Monkeys In Uttarakhand's Mirthi

    April20/ 2022


    Mirthi (Uttarakhand): Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at ITBP Camp-Mirthi, Uttarakhand dressed in 'bear' costumes to scare away monkeys on the premises. The unique initiative was taken to keep the premises free of monkeys who have infested the place and disrupted the routine work of the jawans.

