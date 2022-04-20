Italy reports 13,679 new Covid-19 cases

Rome: Italy reported 13,679 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall infection tally to 1,742,557, according to the Health Ministry.

Besides the new cases on Monday, the Ministry also confirmed 528 new fatalities in the same period, that took the death toll to 60,606, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlierm Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that a national coronavirus vaccination campaign will see the first tranche of 202 million doses to be distributed to some 40 million people in the first quarter of 2021.

Unveiling the plan, Speranza explained that the vaccination would be free and voluntary.

"Our goal is to start with no obligation, but with persuasion and information in order to reach the herd immunity with about 40 million Italians," he told lawmakers.

