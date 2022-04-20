Italy registers 837 COVID-19 deaths, 2,107 new cases over past 24 hours

Rome: Italy has registered 837 deaths caused by COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, and the number of new cases has increased by 2,107, Angelo Borrelli, the head of the National Civil Protection Department, said on Tuesday.

"Today the number of cases currently positive is 77,635 with an increase of 2,107 since yesterday," Borrelli said at a press conference.

"We, unfortunately, registered 837 deaths," he added.

According to a press statement of the Civil Protection Department, Italy's total case count amounts to 105,792, with 12,428 fatalities.

—ANI