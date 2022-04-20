Italy provides $526k for UN's Libyan political dialogue program

Tripoli: The UN Development Program (UNDP) announced that Italy has supported the Libyan political dialogue program by providing a financial aid of 450,000 euros ($526,000 ).

According to a statement released by the UNDP on Thursday, an agreement was signed during the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) held in Tunisia during which Italy provided the aid to the program, reports Xinhua news agency.

The agreement, signed by Deputy General Director/Central Director for the Mediterranean and Middle East countries of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Luca Gori, and UN Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Gerardo Noto, has raised the total fund from Italy to UNDP programs to 14,500,000 euros targeted to support stability, security and prosperity in Libya, said the statement.

"I strongly welcome Italy's steadfast and longstanding support to the UN efforts in Libya," said Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General Stephanie Williams during the signing ceremony.

"The stabilization of Libya is a strategic priority for Italy. Since the beginning of the crisis, we have been advocating that the only way to ensure Libya's stability, unity and integrity was to pursue political dialogue," said Gori.

"Italy is a key partner of the stabilization facility contributing to recover communities and benefit people affected by conflict all around the country.

"We are looking forward to continue working together for peace and inclusive development in Libya," said Noto.

Under the auspices of the UN, the LPDF took place in Tunis with participation of 75 Libyans representing the social and political spectrum of Libyan society, with the aim of discussing a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace.

— IANS