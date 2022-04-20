Italy''s COVID-19 death toll rises to 32,735

Rome: A further 119 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country''s death toll to 32,735 out of total infection cases of 229,327, according to the latest figures on Saturday.

The number of recoveries rose to 138,840, an increase of 2,120 compared to Friday. Nationwide, the number of active infections fell by 1,570 to 57,752, according to the Civil Protection Department, Xinhua reported.

Of those who tested positive for the coronavirus, 572 are being treated in intensive care, a decrease of 23 compared to Friday, and 8,695 people are hospitalized with symptoms, a decrease of 262 over the past 24 hours.

The remaining 48,485 people -- or 84 per cent of those who have tested positive -- are in isolation at home without or with only mild symptoms.

