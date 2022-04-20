Italy''s COVID-19 death toll rises by 50 to 32,785

Rome: A further 50 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country''s death toll to 32,785, out of total infection cases of 229,858, according to fresh figures on Sunday.

The number of recoveries rose to 140,479, an increase of 1,639 compared to Saturday. Nationwide, the number of active infections fell by 1,158 to 56,594, according to the Civil Protection Department, Xinhua reported.

Of those active infections, 553 are being treated in intensive care, a decrease of 19 compared to Saturday, and 8,613 people are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 82 over the past 24 hours.

The remaining 47,428 people, or 84 percent, are in isolation at home without or with only mild symptoms.

