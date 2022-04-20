Italy''s coronavirus deaths rise to 32,616

Rome: A further 130 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country''s death toll to 32,616, according to the latest official tally on Friday.

The number of recoveries rose to 136,720, an increase of 2,160 compared to Thursday. Nationwide, the number of active infections fell by 1,638 to 59,322, according to the Civil Protection Department, Xinhua reported.

Of those who tested positive for the coronavirus, 595 are being treated in intensive care, a decrease of 45 compared to Thursday, and 8,957 people are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 312.

The remaining 49,770 people -- or 84 per cent of those who have tested positive -- are in isolation at home without or with only mild symptoms.

As of Friday, Italy''s total number of cases combining infections, fatalities and recoveries stood at 228,658.

