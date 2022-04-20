Italian PM Draghi receives 1st shot of AstraZeneca vaccine

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and his wife, Maria Serenella Cappello received their first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

According to a press release, the 73-year-old politician was vaccinated at a center located at Rome's central Termini station.

Draghi was vaccinated in accordance with the schedule provided by the authorities of the metropolitan area of Lazio for individual age categories.

Earlier in March, Italian President Sergio Mattarella, 79, was vaccinated with a Moderna shot.

—UNI