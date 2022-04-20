Italian film exhibition kicks off in Beijing

Beijing: The Italian Film Exhibition has commenced in Beijing, featuring an assemblage of local movies.

Five films, including "Mare di Grano," also known as "A Tuscan Heaven," which depicts the story of an eight-year-old boy's adventure in the sea with two friends and a duck, will be screened at the exhibition, Xinhua news agency reported.

Movies from the genres of romance and suspense will also be shown during the six-day event organized by the China National Film Museum.

Film exhibitions with Hungarian, Polish, and Bulgarian movies will be hosted later this year, the organizer said.



International film exhibitions have been organized by the museum since 2015, with nearly 100 movies of more than 10 countries and regions screened in Beijing.



