It will be like Tibet if Nepal is under China's influence: RSS

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the strained ties with Nepal, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said that if Nepal does not come out of the clutches of China soon, then its situation will also be like that of Tibet. RSS sources have asked the current government of Nepal to be cautious of China's expansionist policies.

The RSS has always been interested in Nepal due to its cultural similarities with India, friendly relations with people-to-people contact and a large Hindu population.

Nepal during the monarchy was a declared Hindu nation until 2008. However, it was declared a secular country soon after the monarchy came to an end in 2008. Yet, the RSS still sees Nepal as a Hindu nation. The RSS is keeping an eye on the latest dispute with Nepal over its new map which shows Indian territory.

Recently a meeting of the top brass of the RSS was held in which the issue of Nepal also came up for discussion.

A senior RSS functionary on the condition of anonymity shared his views with IANS on the relationship between Nepal and India. He said, "Oli's Communist government in Nepal is playing into the hands of China. The nationalists in Nepal are also opposing the Oli government. Nepal, under Oli's leadership, has completely surrendered to China. If Nepal does not come out of the clutches of China, then its situation will be like that of Tibet."

He added, "Nepal will have to come out of China's influence. Otherwise its sovereignty will be jeopardized as the world is witnessing China's expansionist policies. It always eyes the land of neighbouring countries. This is what it has started doing to Nepal, which has been an ally of India for centuries. It will have to be smart enough to gauge China's mood."

Amid the map controversy, the RSS has advised both the central government and the Indian media to see Nepal as a "friend country". The RSS believes that both China and Pakistan are enemy countries, therefore, it is necessary to be strict with them, but that is not the case with Nepal.

"Even as the Government of Nepal has adopted a non-cooperative attitude with India at the moment, the people and many political parties have stood rock solid with India. Nationalist leaders and general public of Nepal have started opposing the policies of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli's government in Nepal," he added.

The RSS has a word of advice for the Indian media also — avoid using harsh words for Nepal in the event of a dispute.

The RSS functionary told IANS, "India and Nepal have hundreds of years of ties. Nepal is our cultural partner, both are brothers. Both countries have a lot of similarities. In such a situation, whatever disputes have to be resolved, the government will have to settle with softness in a calm atmosphere and in a diplomatic way. The policy involving China and Pakistan cannot apply in the case with Nepal. In Nepal's case, a soft but effective strategy will have to be adopted. The media should not use words that cause any inconvenience to the people of Nepal."

