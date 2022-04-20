It will be dry in J&K, Ladakh till Sunday

Srinagar: Weather remained mainly dry throughout J&K and Ladakh on Saturday as the meteorological department said same weather condition is likely to continue during the next 24 hours till Sunday.

"After 24 hours we are expecting a wet spell under the influence of a Western Disturbance (WD) that is approaching the two union territories," said an official of the MET department.

Srinagar recorded 6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam minus 0.2 and Gulmarg 0.5 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 4.4, Kargil minus 5.7 and Drass minus 10.9 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 15.5, Katra 15.6, Batote 10.8, Banihal 6.4 and Bhaderwah 5.2 as the minimum temperature.

—IANS