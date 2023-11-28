It wasn’t on my plan: Taika Waititi says he had no interest in directing 'Thor: Ragnarok'

From financial necessity to cinematic triumph: Taika Waititi's unexpected journey directing Thor: Ragnarok and reshaping the least popular Marvel franchise.

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Taika Waititi says he had no interest in directing a Marvel movie but accepted the opportunity to helm "Thor: Ragnarok" for financial reasons.

Waititi was relatively an unknown name with films like "What We Do in the Shadows" and "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" when he was hired by Marvel Studios to direct "Ragnarok", the third film in Chris Hemsworth-led "Thor" series.



"You know what? I had no interest in doing one of those films. It wasn't on my plan for my career as an auteur. But I was poor and I'd just had a second child, and I thought, 'You know what, this would be a great opportunity to feed these children'," the filmmaker said during his appearance in actor Jason Bateman's “Smartless” podcast.



"Ragnarok", which followed the initial film by Kenneth Branagh in 2011 and the Alan Taylor-directed 2013 sequel "Thor: The Dark World", was a huge hit and earned over USD 853 million at the worldwide box office.

The Oscar winner said as a child, he didn't like Marvel's "Thor" comic books and he didn't know what to do with the character.



"And 'Thor,' let's face it — it was probably the least popular franchise. I never read 'Thor' comics as a kid. That was the comic I'd pick up and be like 'Ugh. And then I did some research on it, and I read one 'Thor' comic or 18 pages, or however long they are," Waititi added.



Post "Ragnarok", Waititi directed 2019's "Jojo Rabbit", for which he won the Academy Award for best adapted screenplay. He also directed the fourth "Thor" movie, titled "Love and Thunder".



He is currently awaiting the release of his latest feature, "Next Goal Wins", starring Michael Fassbender.

