It Was Virtual Mass Revolt By Party MLAs Which Forced Trivendra To Step Down

New Delhi (The Hawk): @ mere Rs 15 Cr --- 'chicken' compared to Bofors of Rs 54 Cr --- Trivendra Singh Rawat's head rolled out of Uttarakhand CM office, thanks to numerous BJP MLAs after his scalp forcing BJP all-purpose Trouble Shooter Amit Shah, BJP President Jagat Prasad Nadda, rest of BJP High Command + BJP's 'invisible' omniscient, ubiquitous Big Brother knuckle down in front of them to save the state govetrnment, a veritable la Congress personified every way. What's more? Trivendra Rawat himself, widely assessed as

gullible enough did not even fathom the Damocle's Sword on him when more 24 party MLAs air dashed to Delhi to persuade the BJP High command to summarily remove Trivendra Singh Rawat from CMship on many corruption, defalcation charges lest the ruling party BJP's Opposition parties including Congress cash in on that and successfully spread canards of the BJP is corrupt supporting corruption-ridden Trivendra Singh Rawat ceremoniously.

It is then that the BJP's supercilious High Command summoned Trivendra, then firmly ensconsced on CM's gaddee fearing none, couldn't-care-less-for-anyone behaving, to Delhi on immediate basis. Here he was asked to put in his papers with immediate effect or else, he would be sacked from the BJP itself. This was said to unnerve him and indeed, he was trembling, fully unnerved, Chaaraa Ghotaalaa like Laloo's, scam ridden among many other serious scams which are yet to be exposed...Now he is out in wood like solitary man in wonderland with no MLA with him as they all are lining with the party High Command for their own silver lining as only a year-odd remains before next assembly polls in the state, so make hay while sun shines still. ...As for Trivendra, if only he had been

slightly bending instead of being adamant martinet-exhibiting, he would not have faced mass revolt against him from his party MLAs.