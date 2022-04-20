IT raids DMK leader Velu's home, other locations

Chennai: On a day when DMK President M.K. Stalin was campaigning in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai for party's senior leader E.V.Velu for the April 6 assembly polls, Income Tax officials searched the candidate's home and several other locations.

The former minister is seeking reelection from Tiruvannamalai constituency.

Completing his campaign, Stalin and others returned to the guest house located in Velu's engineering college in the district.

Reacting to the searches, DMK Treasurer Duraimuragan said that the raids were done with a political motive.

"The searches are being carried out as the DMK cannot be defeated in the polls," he said.

—IANS