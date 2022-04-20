IT raids continue in TN

Chennai: With campaigning for the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls at its peak, officials of the Income Tax Department are carrying out searches at various places on Saturday to check cash distribution.

The tax officials are searching the residences of an AIADMK official in Theni district and a DMK official in Pudukkottai district, sources said.

On Friday, tax officials carried out searches in the premises of DMK President M.K. Stalin's daughter Senthamarai.

Senthamarai is married to Sabareesan, who is said to have a major say in the DMK affairs.

The tax officials are also carrying out search operations in a couple of more places belonging to persons connected with the DMK.

