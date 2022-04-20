It Is Playtime For UP Ministers During Lockdown

Lucknow: With the lockdown in the country, ministers in Uttar Pradesh are now closeted in their official bungalows and claim to be working from home.

However, most of them are actually spending time with family, playing with children, exercising, watching films and reading books because their staff is unable to come out of their houses.

The local administration has not yet started issuing passes for government employees and the lockdown is turning into an extended holiday.

"I do not have files at home and I asked my personal secretary to bring the files at home so that I could finish the pending work, but he is not being allowed to come by the police. So, I am at home without work," said a senior cabinet minister.

However, he insisted that he was in touch with members of his constituency and was taking stock of the situation there.

"I am receiving all calls myself and helping people of my constituency even though I am not physically present there," he said. Some ministers like Ashutosh Tandon, however, are working from home. The minister has even posted his photograph on the social media in which he can be seen working with his staff. One of the ministers said that they were not moving out of their houses because they did not wish to be seen violating the lockdown orders. "We have to set an example and 21 days is not a long time. We will work doubly hard when the lockdown is lifted," the minister said.

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak has posted his photograph in which he is seen cycling in his bungalow compound.

Minister for Minority Welfare Mohsin Raza has posted a photograph of himself watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s address to the nation. In another photograph, he is seen celebrating his daughter''s birthday. Other ministers, when contacted, said that working from home was difficult because with the Vidhan Sabha also in a shutdown mode, they were unable to access official documents. --IANS



