It Is Necessary For Modi To Become PM Once Again: Tiwari

Kiccha: BJP's star campaigner and Delhi state President Manoj Tiwari has said that Narendra Modi is India's true son. To counter the enemies of the country and corrupt people, it is necessary for Modi to become Prime Minister once again.

Addressing a gathering in support of BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt in the main market of Kiccha, Delhi BJP state president Manoj Tiwari said the country is changing. The BJP has learned to respond to the enemies of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. After the Pulwama attack, Pakistan was shown the mirror, but Congress got jittery and started asking for evidence of the surgical strike.

Manoj Tewari called upon the people of the country to give an opportunity to the BJP for another five years and they would expose the Jayachandas of the country. During his speech, Manoj Tiwari sang a song in his familiar rustic style. BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt, showered praises for Narendra Modi and appealed to the to vote in favour of Modi, in favour of the country.

Haldwani: BJP's star campaigner and Delhi state President Manoj Tiwari's helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Trans Gaula helipad in Greater Haldwani today. While travelling to Khatima, sudden bad weather forced the helicopter to land here. Tiwari had to stay back at the helipad for about 35 minutes. Some BJP workers welcomed him, which include BJP divisional chief Narendra Singh Mehra. The emergency landing was made around 3.30 pm., The weather cleared after around 35 minutes, when Tiwari took off for Dehradun via Khatima.