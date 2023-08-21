It is my habit to fall at the feet of a sanyasi or yogi, says Rajinikanth

Chennai: On Monday, the superstar Rajinikanth claimed that he always bows down to the feet of a sanyasi or yogi, no matter how old they may be.

The famous actor made these comments in answer to a question about the "controversy" that arose after he touched the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his recent visit to Lucknow.

It is my custom to bow down to the feet of every sanyasi or yogi, regardless of their age. That's exactly what I did," he said to the local press.—Inputs from Agencies