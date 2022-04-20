It is a shiny phase for me: Anushka

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma says she is having a shiny phase in her career. Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" and gave hit films like "Band Baja Baarat", "PK" and "Dil Dhadakane Do". "As long as I am doing and films that excite me I am happy. I am happy with the way things are going for me. I have also produced a film. It is a shiny phase," Anushka told reporters here at an event last evening. For Anushka, being honest is the most important thing in life. "I give importance to honesty. It is important to be honest... To be a true person... All this gives me strength. I feel stronger because I don't have anything to hide," Anushka said. Also, freedom is another important thing for Anushka. "Freedom means everything...Freedom to act out my feelin. I cannot confine... Restrict thoughts. I am a responsible person I want to exercise my thoughts," Anushka said. PTI