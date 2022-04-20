It feels like I am turning 27: Salman on 50th birthday

Mumbai: Salman Khan may be turning 50 today, but the Bollywood superstar says he still feels 27 is the perfect age for him. "I am turning 27. I think 27-year-old is the right age. I have always like that age. I am not scared about ageing. It is always going to be 27. So what is there to be scared off. It is a part of my journey," Salman told PTI in an interview. Salman, the son of noted writer Salim Khan, made his debut with a supporting role in "Biwi Ho To Aisi". His next release "Maine Pyar Kiya" directed by Sooraj Barjatya, gave his Bollywood career a much needed push. Over the years, he has gained a great fan base courtesy his films like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun", "Karan Arjun", "Biwi No.1", "Hum Saath Saath Hain", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Dabangg", "Bodyguard", "Ek Tha Tiger", "Kick", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo", etc. The actor addressed as "Bhaijaan" of Bollywood is also involved in humanitarian work and tries to help the underprivileged through his charity organization "Being Human". His life has been marred by many controversies and legal troubles over his tumultuous relationships, hunting of the endangered Chinkara deer, and the 2002 hit-and-run case. However, 2015 was a great year for Salman, both personally and professionaly. His performance in Kabir Khan-directed film "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and Sooraj Barjatya's "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" were appreciated and both the films went on to became huge box office successes. On the personal front Salman had a major relief in the face of Bombay High Court's verdict in the 2002 hit-and-run case acquitting him of all charges. But the "Dabangg" star got caught in a controversy again after he posted series of tweets suggesting 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon was innocent and should not be hanged for the acts of his brother Tiger. The actor later withdrew the tweets and apologized after criticism by his father Salim Khan. Salman, whose love life has always made headlines is currently said to be dating Romanian girl Lulia Vantur, and is rumoured to be taking his relationship to next level by making it official sometime in 2016. Lulia also featured in Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri's home production film "O Teri" in 2014.