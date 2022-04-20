IT Attaches 'Benami' Properties Of BSP Chief Mayawati's Brother

Lucknow: The Income Tax Department has cracked whip on the Noida 'Benami' properties of BSP chief Mayawati's brother and his wife worth more than Rs 400-crore.

As per the report, it has been alleged that the attached properties in Noida belong to the BSP chief Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar and his wife Vichitra Lata.

Anand Kumar has recently been re-nominated as the vice-president of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The decision to attach the property, all land, was taken two days back.

Sources said on Thursday that Anand Kumar has been under IT lens for last few years for allegedly acquiring benami properties through shell companies.

Now, the Enforcement Directorate was also investigating Anand Kumar's assets, said the sources. Last year, a Delhi-based businessman SK Jain was also probed by CBI in the benami property case, who, allegedly played a crucial role and allegedly helped Anand Kumar in acquiring the benami assets.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in its crackdown against (bogus) shell companies and had also allegedly provided help to Anand Kumar in acquiring benami properties worth crores of rupees. As per information Anand Kumar and his wife were directors in more than 12 companies as of now.

Reports said, around three high profile properties on the Sardar Patel Marg in New Delhi were allegedly acquired through shell companies which were floated with the help of AK Jain through long term capital gains, share premium and also some unsecured loans. Jain and his brother were arrested in March 2017 in connection with the investigation related to a money laundering racket worth Rs 8,000-crore. UNI