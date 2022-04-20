It's Time To Say Goodbye To Us Aid, Says Shahbaz Sharif

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab province Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that it is time to say goodbye to US aid after President Donald Trump made harsh remarks and "exaggerated statements" about the financial assistance to Islamabad.

Shahbaz's statement comes days after President Trump alleged that Pakistan received billions of dollars in aid but did not act against "terrorist havens" in the country. Trump lashed out at Pakistan, accusing the country of playing a double game as it accepted American aid but gave safe haven to insurgents who kill Afghan and NATO troops.