It's Our Duty To Stand Up During National Anthem, Says Randeep Hooda

Mumbai: (PTI) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda says it is one's duty to stand up when the National Anthem is being played and not doing so would be disrespectful.





In a bid to "instill committed patriotism and nationalism", the Supreme Court had yesterday ordered cinema halls across the nation to play the National Anthem before screening of a movie and the audience must stand and show respect.





When asked about it, Randeep told reporters, "If they play the National Anthem, it is your duty to stand up and rise to it. I don't see any problem. I have never ever had the feeling that I can sit and relax when my country's National Anthem is being played, I don't think that is in good taste neither it is respectful."





The actor was speaking last night at the 'Brand Vision Summit', where he bagged an award.

Randeep has had a good year in terms of diverse movies ranging from "Sarbjit", "Sultan", "Do Lafzo Ki Kahani" and "Laal Ishq".





The actor says while it would be good if he gets an award for his work, not getting one wouldn't take anything away from his hard work.





"You can never work only for awards. You work for the moment, for the film and who recognises it or doesn't, you have no control on that. I certainly have no control on that or never had. If I get, then good, if not, my work won't become any less," he said.





Randeep will be next seen in "Battle of Saragarhi", to be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.





