It's official: There's literally Good News for Akshay, Kareena and due date's out too

New Delhi: Here's some 'Good News' for all Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar fans!

Their upcoming film, which will bring back the on-screen jodi of Akshay and Kareena after a long hiatus of nine years, is all set to hit the big screens on July 19, next year.Karan Johar is producing 'Good News' under his banner Dharma Productions.

The ace filmmaker took to social media to make the announcement, writing, "#GoodNews IS HERE! Bringing a fantastic cast of @akshaykumar, #KareenaKapoorKhan, @diljitdosanjh & @Advani_Kiara to the big screen with our debutant director @raj_a_mehta! This DRAMEDY's due date is 19th July 2019! @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms"An excited Akshay also took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, "Good News! That's the name of our film and so is the news I am sharing :) It is a 'dramedy' Due Date 19th July, 2019."The film, which reportedly revolves around a couple who is trying to have a baby, also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.