It's official: Imran Khan needs 18 more to become Pakistan PM

Islamabad: The Election Commission of Pakistan has released the official results of the nation's general elections. Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the single-largest party with 119 seats followed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz with 63 seats. Bilawal Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party has won 43 seats.

The PTI is still short of majority as it hasn't reached the halfway mark of 137 seats. It is clear that a coalition government will be formed because none of the parties meet the halfway mark.

The National Assembly in Pakistan has 272 seats in total and the halfway mark is 137 for a simple majority.

Pakistan voted to elect its new prime minister on July 25. Early trends had shown PTI leading ahead of the Shehbaz Sharif led PMLN and the PPP. On Thursday itself, Imran Khan declared his victory in Pakistan.

In his first televised speech after election results showed PTI as the single-largest party, Imran Khan brought up the issue of Kashmir and said the Kashmiris have been suffering for long.

Khan, calling for dialogue with India, said he wants good relations with India as a poverty-free subcontinent can be possible if both countries have "good relations and trade ties."

Meanwhile, PMLN supporters in Punjab province's Sargodha are chanting anti-army and military establishment slogans, claiming that the results are being tampered to please the 'men in boots' (read, Army).