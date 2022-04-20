It's important to sometimes not do anything: Radhika Apte

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Radhika Apte feels "it's important to sometimes not do anything and take a break".

"There is so much going on in the world, I am just happy staying put and not thinking of the future because there is much uncertainty out there. I am just taking each day at as it comes," Radhika tells IANSlife.

The "Andhadhun" actress shares she is spending most of her time during the lockdown "doing nothing. But eating well, sleeping a lot, exercising, walking and watching and reading. The only thing I have missed is seeing my mum, my family."

The actress, who confirmed she hasn't resumed working, recently launched a new watch The Iconic Link Lumine from Daniel Wellington. Radhika has been associated with the brand as its ambassador for three years now.

Speaking about her personal style, Radhika shares: "I love its simplicity and elegance… I am somebody who loves minimalism. I like to keep it very clean and simple."

Asked if she swears by brands, the actress replied: "I don't really swear by brands as such. Like, I was a brand person earlier; actually my work made me more aware of brands, and designs and fashion. Also, certain important things like skincare and haircare, I have tried and tested so many things and have personally taken interest in so many products of different brands."

(Puja Gupta can be contacted at puja.g@ians.in)

–IANS