It's game over for FarmVille game in New Year

New Delhi: It was curtains for FarmVille, one of the original addictive Facebook Flash games, on Friday as its developer shut it down along with Adobe bidding goodbye to its Flash Player for web browsers.

Although people may treat the game as annoying in the age of multi-player, high-end games, FarmVille was a huge win for its parent company Zynga at its peak. At its peak, the game had nearly 30 million users playing it daily.

"Following an incredible 11 years since its initial launch back in 2009, we are officially announcing the closure of the original FarmVille game on Facebook," Zynga said in a statement in September.

FarmVille allowed players to cultivate colorful cartoonish farms by tending crops and caring for livestock. The company will continue to operate FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape and FarmVille 2: Country Escape.

"We look forward to you joining us in Farmville 2: Tropic Escape, Farmville 2: Country Escape and the upcoming worldwide launch of FarmVille 3 on mobile," Zynga had announced.

"We are also working on fun in-game activities to be announced soon that are designed to make your remaining time with FarmVille even more enjoyable," the company said.

