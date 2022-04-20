It's BJP Which Is Engaged In Nepotism And Confusing People: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that BJP was trying to divert the attention of the people from the main issues and blamed them that they are talking about nepotism against opposition parties but in reality they too are engaged in it.

" The BJP was not saying a word now about demonetization and the problem faced by the people. I had always said that the BJP has the capability even to confuse Google too," he commented. Commenting on the 73 plus target of the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls, the SP president said the BJP should correct their figures as they have already lost 3 Lok Sabha in the bypolls and now they should start counting from that point.

He also alleged that the BJP was also involved in nepotism but did not elaborate on this issue.

Mr Yadav blamed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for ditching with the students by not giving them laptops even after promising them in their election manifesto.

" The BJP government has failed to keep up their promise and now they are not even saying a word on it," he said.

Mr Yadav made these comment while attending a function of the party at the state headquarters here on Monday when he distributed laptops to meritorious students passing the UP Board examination. " By distributing the laptops I am just trying to remind the BJP about their promise," he said.

The SP president further said that his party has limited resources to distribute laptops to the students but if government wants they can do it in a large scale." Laptops gives the student as well as their family members too a tool to update themselves about the moving world," he added. Mr Yadav also lauded that start of the OPD of the AIIMS in Rae Bareli from Monday." All the credit for the AIIMS should be given to the SP as they had given the land for it," he said while commenting that in Gorakhpur too, SP government had given the land, but there is no progress of the AIIMS there. UNI