It's Aussies vs India in semis

Adelaide:Australia defeated Pakistan by six wickets on Friday to set up a World Cup semifinal with defending champions India in Sydney on Thursday. Pakistan, the 1992 champions, collapsed to 213 after skipper Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and opted to bat on a good Adelaide Oval pitch. Recalled Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood took four for 35 in an innings where Haris Sohail top-scored with 41 and put on 73 for the third wicket with Misbah (34). But a spirited Pakistan reduced Australia to 59 for three, with left-armer Wahab Riaz (two for 54) capturing the prize wicket of captain Michael Clarke for just eight in a superb spell of fast bowling. With Australia at 83 for three, Rahat Ali dropped a routine catch at fine leg after all-rounder Shane Watson, then on four, top-edged a bouncer by Riaz. Steven Smith�s composed 65 steadied Australia before Watson, 64 not out, and Glenn Maxwell, also dropped off the luckless Riaz on his way to an unbeaten 44, saw the tournament co-hosts to a six-wicket win in the 34th over. �It was a close game. In the end our bowlers did a great job and we were strong in the field,� said Clarke. Pakistan�s defeat meant this match became the final one-day international for both 40-year-old Misbah and fellow veteran Shahid Afridi, who bowed out with a typical quickfire 23. �It is disappointing...but Australia deserve it,� said Misbah. Turning to Riaz, he said: �I have never seen a bowler bowl like that. If that catch had been taken, who knows what could have happened?� AP